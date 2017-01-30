Evansville Police Try to Identify Robbery SuspectMonday, January...

Evansville Police Try to Identify Rob...

Evansville police are trying to identify a suspect from a November 17 robbery.The robbery happened at a home in the 800 block of Line Street at 11:30pm. A handgun was displayed during the robbery, but no injuries were reported.

