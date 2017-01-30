Evansville Police Try to Identify Robbery SuspectMonday, January...
Evansville police are trying to identify a suspect from a November 17 robbery.The robbery happened at a home in the 800 block of Line Street at 11:30pm. A handgun was displayed during the robbery, but no injuries were reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|names of guys who hit women
|4 min
|Moronica
|2
|dalto studio
|33 min
|infowars.com
|10
|Snitch for Aleah
|50 min
|Bumblebeez
|134
|Matt Condon
|56 min
|dollabill
|7
|Luna at the lucky lady
|1 hr
|Sentit
|2
|Armadillo in Craigslist
|2 hr
|just stupid
|13
|Revenge is sweet.
|2 hr
|TheTruthMakesCryB...
|13
|Local drug informants
|3 hr
|Android
|73
|Prostitution at the pony
|4 hr
|East
|99
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC