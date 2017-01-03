Evansville man accused of child moles...

Evansville man accused of child molestation Monday, January 9An...

Deputies say 53-year-old Luther Peckinpaugh has been jailed on a $50,000 bond. He's accused of sexually abusing two children and trying to expose them to commercial pornography.

