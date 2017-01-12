Evansville homeowner fires shot to scare off would-be burglars
Police told our crew at the scene that the homeowner caught two people trying to break into her garage and warned them that she was going to fire shots if they didn't leave. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Falan and Tiffany
|3 min
|KaTe
|15
|Nathan at TJ Maxx
|13 min
|Because
|1
|backpage gone
|13 min
|Yeah
|25
|Looking for a full size work van
|25 min
|Tyrone
|18
|pg
|45 min
|Yeepee
|10
|probation office
|48 min
|Herbert
|22
|Sugar Daddy looking (Aug '15)
|49 min
|Anonymous
|135
|Spank Bank???
|1 hr
|Ido
|63
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC