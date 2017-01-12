Evansville homeowner fires shot to sc...

Evansville homeowner fires shot to scare off would-be burglars

Police told our crew at the scene that the homeowner caught two people trying to break into her garage and warned them that she was going to fire shots if they didn't leave. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

