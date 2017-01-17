EPD Announces Citizen's Academy Spring Session
The Evansville Police Department would like to invite you to attend the 2017 ten week Citizen's Academy Spring session. Well over a thousand citizens have attended this program since its inception over twenty years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kayla aka kk
|13 min
|anonymous
|5
|Shooting & Standoff on 673 Sweetser??! (Oct '12)
|24 min
|judge dreed
|12
|Rochelle crowe (Jul '15)
|25 min
|Gator
|65
|Elisha grisby
|36 min
|Yunno
|22
|Erica Kemp (Dec '14)
|1 hr
|Girl bye
|69
|Embarrassed
|1 hr
|Just wondering
|2
|andy seibert (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|Que
|9
|Snitch for Aleah
|3 hr
|Right thing to do
|54
|Hottest moms and grandmas
|20 hr
|Morgan
|50
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC