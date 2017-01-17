Easterseals Announces 'Early Bird' Incentive for 'Home Run Sweeps'
The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center is announcing an "Early Bird" incentive to encourage ticket sales for its "Home Run Sweeps" all cash raffle. The raffle will award prizes of $50,000; $25,000; and $10,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jay Sterling security
|5 min
|truth set free
|1
|Drive by in the west
|10 min
|Curious
|1
|Should I tell this new girl i'm dating I have d...
|16 min
|Crazy
|4
|Frankie Pollard
|24 min
|stcey
|4
|Is Logan Brandewie on drugs?
|36 min
|Johan
|6
|name the most beautiful female you know!
|1 hr
|Whoopie
|28
|Kyle Stammer had sex with his cousin
|1 hr
|Sink ships
|3
|Snitch for Aleah
|13 hr
|Right thing to do
|54
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC