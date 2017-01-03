Country Inn & Suites By Carlson Opens Hotel In Evansville, IN
Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM, a leading upper-midscale hotel brand, today announced the opening of Country Inn & Suites By Carlson, Evansville, IN located off I-69 and Lloyd Expressway. The hotel offers 69 guest rooms and suites.
