Bee slough in Evansville being cleared to combat nasty smell around the city

The bee slough off Veterans Memorial Parkway is being cleared to install 9,000-feet of 60-inch pipe to combat the smell that people in Evansville know very well. However, Shawnee Dr. will be closed at some point because the tie in point for the pipes is under Shawnee.

Evansville, IN

