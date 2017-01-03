Attorneys Providing Residents with Free Legal Services
Thanks to a group of Evansville attorneys and the Evansville Downtown YMCA, Vanderburgh County residents will have a monthly resource for free legal advice. The new location will provide legal advice on landlord/tenant, housing/foreclosure, bankruptcy, SSI/SSD, consumer/debt, tax controversies, immigration, wills/estates, and expungement matters.
