American Airlines upgrading Dallas service
A spokeswoman for the airport says the larger jets are the result of customer demand and the airline's confidence in the Evansville market. "We increased our frequency to Dallas from one daily round trip to two in November, and our market is handling the increase in seats very well," said Leslie Fella.
