70-Year-Old John Buchanan Bowls 900 Series in Indiana

If you're still not convinced that age is just a number, check out 70-year-old John Buchanan. According to Mark Majors, the manager at Franklin Lanes in Evansville, Ind., and to Buchanan himself, with whom BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione spoke this afternoon, Buchanan shot a 900 series today in the Woodward Realty Senior league at Franklin Lanes, which convenes from noon to 3 p.m. each Wednesday.

