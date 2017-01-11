70-Year-Old John Buchanan Bowls 900 Series in Indiana
If you're still not convinced that age is just a number, check out 70-year-old John Buchanan. According to Mark Majors, the manager at Franklin Lanes in Evansville, Ind., and to Buchanan himself, with whom BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione spoke this afternoon, Buchanan shot a 900 series today in the Woodward Realty Senior league at Franklin Lanes, which convenes from noon to 3 p.m. each Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bowlers Journal Intl..
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Rudisill
|10 min
|Whatever
|13
|Vanessa Sweeny
|23 min
|lol
|3
|LaKyra Johnson
|41 min
|Pregunta
|9
|James and his girl
|42 min
|Lbc
|1
|Ladies please beware of Ryan W...
|43 min
|knewhimbackintheday
|16
|Sean Rust broke
|53 min
|Your a loser
|1
|So someone I know is in jail
|54 min
|whitey ford
|7
|backpage gone
|59 min
|seriously
|15
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC