Traffic Stop Leads to Drug BustThursday, December 15A routine traffic ...
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office reports a car driven by 28 year old Tiffani Colschen of Evansville was pulled over Wednesday near the intersection of Walnut Street and Vann Avenue. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of over 226 grams of crystal meth, 30 grams of heroin, and over 2 grams of cocaine with an approximate street value of $27 thousand dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Josh Boyd Jourdan Dabbs (Feb '16)
|14 min
|Knowledge is power
|22
|Daisy at lucky lady
|41 min
|smh
|22
|Niki Long
|47 min
|RecentBookings
|2
|Abby Rice
|49 min
|Dumb worthless hoe
|34
|Nicole M
|1 hr
|bruiser
|8
|hannah williams
|2 hr
|lol
|1
|Cathy Goad HOAX
|3 hr
|Real
|9
|house ransacked
|3 hr
|Cathy
|43
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC