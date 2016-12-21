Traffic Stop Leads to Drug BustThursday, December 15A routine traffic ...

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office reports a car driven by 28 year old Tiffani Colschen of Evansville was pulled over Wednesday near the intersection of Walnut Street and Vann Avenue. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of over 226 grams of crystal meth, 30 grams of heroin, and over 2 grams of cocaine with an approximate street value of $27 thousand dollars.

