Tank Fall Claims Worker's Life at IN Plant

A worker at a specialty coatings plant in Indiana was killed Wednesday after falling into a paint tank, according to reports. WFIE 14 News reported that 67-year-old Joseph Ward, of Newburgh, IN, died after falling into the tank at Red Spot Paint and Varnish, in Evansville, which manufactures coatings for the automotive and consumer goods markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PaintSquare.