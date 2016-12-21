Tank Fall Claims Worker's Life at IN ...

Tank Fall Claims Worker's Life at IN Plant

A worker at a specialty coatings plant in Indiana was killed Wednesday after falling into a paint tank, according to reports. WFIE 14 News reported that 67-year-old Joseph Ward, of Newburgh, IN, died after falling into the tank at Red Spot Paint and Varnish, in Evansville, which manufactures coatings for the automotive and consumer goods markets.

