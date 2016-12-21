Students at EVSC Meet with King
As part of their SuperCitizen recognition assembly, Evansville native and Olympic gold medalist Lilly King spoke to students and staff of Daniel Wertz Elementary School. King discussed her road to becoming an olympian and shared stories of not always being the best, but being the most hardworking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Josh Boyd Jourdan Dabbs (Feb '16)
|18 min
|Knowledge is power
|22
|Daisy at lucky lady
|45 min
|smh
|22
|Niki Long
|51 min
|RecentBookings
|2
|Abby Rice
|52 min
|Dumb worthless hoe
|34
|Nicole M
|1 hr
|bruiser
|8
|hannah williams
|2 hr
|lol
|1
|Cathy Goad HOAX
|3 hr
|Real
|9
|house ransacked
|4 hr
|Cathy
|43
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC