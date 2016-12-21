Students at EVSC Meet with King

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

As part of their SuperCitizen recognition assembly, Evansville native and Olympic gold medalist Lilly King spoke to students and staff of Daniel Wertz Elementary School. King discussed her road to becoming an olympian and shared stories of not always being the best, but being the most hardworking.

