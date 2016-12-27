Southwest Indiana man charged in cras...

Southwest Indiana man charged in crash that killed girl, 15

A southwestern Indiana man faces reckless homicide and other charges stemming from a head-on collision that killed a 15-year-old girl. Eighteen-year-old Osiel Marroquin of Evansville appeared Tuesday for an initial hearing in a Warrick County courtroom.

