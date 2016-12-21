Sean Woods resigns as Morehead State ...

Sean Woods resigns as Morehead State men's basketball coach

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Washington Times

Sean Woods has resigned as Morehead State's coach after being charged with misdemeanor battery in Indiana for allegedly assaulting two of his players. Athletic director Brian Hutchinson on Thursday announced Woods' resignation after four-plus seasons guiding the Eagles.

