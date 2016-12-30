Santa's workshop not relocating south...

Santa's workshop not relocating south to Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Reporter

"Santa is more than concerned," Elvin told me over a cup of coffee. "He's worried about the cost of installing air conditioning if this global warming continues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fight in Pistons parking lot Fri night 5 min It dont even matt... 1
DUI record expungement 20 min Koosh ball 2
Vanderburgh Co Sheriff's Office 35 min Mo E 43
Boosie NYE 2017 1 hr lil poopie 8
B.J. Bough 1 hr whitey ford 12
Someone jumped off the bridge 1 hr whitey ford 10
tony moxley (Mar '13) 1 hr Dookie 26
Body found 2 hr WTF 109
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,497,399

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC