Painting stolen from University of Evansville

Wednesday Dec 14

Authorities are looking for a man who pulled a painting down from a wall at the University of Evansville and walked away. Evansville Police say an employee at the school came to work on December 2 and noticed that the painting by artist Elizabeth Rogers was not on the wall in one of the school's buildings.

