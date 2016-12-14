Painting stolen from University of Evansville
Authorities are looking for a man who pulled a painting down from a wall at the University of Evansville and walked away. Evansville Police say an employee at the school came to work on December 2 and noticed that the painting by artist Elizabeth Rogers was not on the wall in one of the school's buildings.
