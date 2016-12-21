Morehead State Coach Sean Woods Charged with Battery: Latest Details, Reaction

State basketball coach Sean Woods was charged with misdemeanor battery on Tuesday after two players said he assaulted them during a game on Nov. 19 against the University of Evansville, according to "Resulting from complaints received, the institution has begun an investigation involving the head basketball coach," athletic director Brian Hutchinson said in a news release at the time of the suspension, per the Lexington Herald-Leader .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.