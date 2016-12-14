Morehead State basketball coach accused of head-butting his own players
Morehead State men's basketball coach Sean Woods was already in trouble. He was suspended with pay last month after two Eagles players accused him of assaulting them during a game at the University of Evansville in Indiana, and on Tuesday police there charged with misdemeanor battery over the incident.
