Indiana site along I-69 extension now...

Indiana site along I-69 extension now ready for development

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Tribune

Officials in southern Indiana say a more than 340-acre site near the region's Interstate 69 extension is moving closer to development. That designation means the land has a clear title, access to utilities, local support and other qualities that make it ripe for development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Josh Boyd Jourdan Dabbs (Feb '16) 16 min Knowledge is power 22
Daisy at lucky lady 43 min smh 22
Niki Long 49 min RecentBookings 2
Abby Rice 51 min Dumb worthless hoe 34
Nicole M 1 hr bruiser 8
hannah williams 2 hr lol 1
Cathy Goad HOAX 3 hr Real 9
house ransacked 4 hr Cathy 43
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,741

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC