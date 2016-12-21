Family of 11 displaced due to house fire
A family of 11 is looking for a place to stay after a fire drove them out of their home. A Vincennes man was arrested after police say they found around 150 marijuana plants inside his home while they were trying to confirm he made plans to help his son escape from jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Josh Boyd Jourdan Dabbs (Feb '16)
|17 min
|Knowledge is power
|22
|Daisy at lucky lady
|44 min
|smh
|22
|Niki Long
|50 min
|RecentBookings
|2
|Abby Rice
|52 min
|Dumb worthless hoe
|34
|Nicole M
|1 hr
|bruiser
|8
|hannah williams
|2 hr
|lol
|1
|Cathy Goad HOAX
|3 hr
|Real
|9
|house ransacked
|4 hr
|Cathy
|43
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC