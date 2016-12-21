Family mourns the loss of Calab Luckett
Authorities say he was found Monday morning in an apartment on Sunburst Boulevard in Evansville. The cause of death has not been released, but authorities do say it's suspicious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body found
|11 min
|Commas
|35
|handegards
|12 min
|wow
|3
|Hi I'm SMH
|35 min
|Rusty T
|32
|Xcess
|38 min
|bigger and whiter
|12
|Cassie Madden
|45 min
|Savanna
|3
|hood rats fightin at mall
|53 min
|That is all
|3
|muder woodland park
|56 min
|denny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC