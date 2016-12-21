Evansville Trail Getting a Face Lift
There are 3 comments on the WEHT story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Evansville Trail Getting a Face Lift. In it, WEHT reports that:
The Evansville Parks and Recreation Department says it received a $10,000 donation from the Morning Rotary Club in Evansville and Rotary International.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WEHT.
Since: Aug 16
61
Location hidden
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Only in Evansville would that be considered a "trail"....Just like the Lloyd "Expressway"
#2 Wednesday Dec 21
What does it matter to you? it was a private donation. Not your money. Sit down fat ass and and stay on the sidewalks of Jimtown. I'll keep in shape and go walk this revitalized trail.
Since: Aug 16
61
Location hidden
#3 Wednesday Dec 21
That is so Evansville. Where is Jimtown anyway?
