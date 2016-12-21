Evansville Trail Getting a Face Lift

Evansville Trail Getting a Face Lift

There are 3 comments on the WEHT story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Evansville Trail Getting a Face Lift. In it, WEHT reports that:

The Evansville Parks and Recreation Department says it received a $10,000 donation from the Morning Rotary Club in Evansville and Rotary International.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Fatty Matty

Since: Aug 16

61

Location hidden
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Only in Evansville would that be considered a "trail"....Just like the Lloyd "Expressway"
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Burn down Jimtown

Indianapolis, IN

#2 Wednesday Dec 21
Fatty Matty wrote:
Only in Evansville would that be considered a "trail"....Just like the Lloyd "Expressway"
What does it matter to you? it was a private donation. Not your money. Sit down fat ass and and stay on the sidewalks of Jimtown. I'll keep in shape and go walk this revitalized trail.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Fatty Matty

Since: Aug 16

61

Location hidden
#3 Wednesday Dec 21
That is so Evansville. Where is Jimtown anyway?
Burn down Jimtown wrote:
<quoted text>
What does it matter to you? it was a private donation. Not your money. Sit down fat ass and and stay on the sidewalks of Jimtown. I'll keep in shape and go walk this revitalized trail.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pray for Nickole Carden's kids 3 min T-bo 4
Diamond Rankin (Jun '16) 19 min Fingeritchingforp... 483
Girls that will always cheat 25 min Dude 34
Cathy Goad HOAX 28 min Da dude 11
Real Sugardaddy looking 4 Sugarbaby 29 min Jim 3
In love but getting led on 34 min todd 3
Rachel Westbrook -walker (Jul '15) 46 min Cliff Coultas 16
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,776 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,981

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC