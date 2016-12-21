Evansville teacher to use grant money to study food science

Evansville teacher to use grant money...

A self-described Food Network junkie and foodie wanna-be, Denna Sharp will get to live out some of her dreams this summer. A North High School chemistry and physics teacher, Sharp is one of 100 Indiana K-12 educators to receive a Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity Fellowship grant.

