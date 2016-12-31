Evansville demolished 170 houses in 2016 anti-blight program
Officials say progress has been made in some Evansville neighborhoods with the demolition of about 170 blighted houses during 2016. Many of those demolitions were done through the Evansville Land Bank, which the city is using to own the cleared properties until it finds a developer to buy them.
