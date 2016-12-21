Evansville Crews Battle House Fire on...

Evansville Crews Battle House Fire on W. Maryland St.

Thursday Dec 15

On a freezing cold Thursday night, firefighters battled a house fire in Evansville. The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Maryland St. Crews managed to put the fire out quickly.

