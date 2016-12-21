EPD looking for tire slasher who vand...

There are 4 comments on the WFIE-TV Evansville story from Saturday, titled EPD looking for tire slasher who vandalized several cars in a neighborhood. In it, WFIE-TV Evansville reports that:

Evansville police are looking for whoever slashed the tires of several cars in one south side neighborhood, police say they happened within blocks of each other and within hours of each other. Vicki Jones is one of several people in this neighborhood who are keeping a closer eye on their cars.

LuckyRyno

Since: Aug 16

207

United States

#1 Saturday
Which neighborhood because I have seen cop cars in my area and wanted to know what's going on. I also had 4 bikes stolen out of my yard. Behind Vogel school area
Lady T

Indianapolis, IN

#2 Sunday
I live at deluxe in and they been slashing tires here too ! I've had 4 tires slashed in last 2 months
PUNisher

Newburgh, IN

#3 Sunday
Perhaps the perpetrators were TIRED of being bored. WHEEL they be brought to justice? This would be a GOODYEAR to stop senseless vandalism.
Ghost

Evansville, IN

#4 Sunday
One name is ashley langston and her hoodrat boyfriend david they was bragging about it.
