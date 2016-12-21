There are on the WFIE-TV Evansville story from Saturday, titled EPD looking for tire slasher who vandalized several cars in a neighborhood. In it, WFIE-TV Evansville reports that:

Evansville police are looking for whoever slashed the tires of several cars in one south side neighborhood, police say they happened within blocks of each other and within hours of each other. Vicki Jones is one of several people in this neighborhood who are keeping a closer eye on their cars.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.