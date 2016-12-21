Department of Urban Forestry Warns Homeowners to Beware of Unlicensed Tree Trimmers
The City of Evansville Department of Urban Forestry recently was made aware of people going door-to-door advertising tree trimming services who were not properly licensed to do tree work in the city. Tree companies that work for hire in Evansville must have a license and are required to provide a current certificate of insurance.
