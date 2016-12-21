Coroner: 18-Year-Old Shot in the Head
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office release the autopsy results on Tuesday night in the death investigation at an Evansville apartment complex on Monday. Steve Lockyear reports 18-year-old Calab Luckett of Newburgh died from a single gunshot to the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharona
|3 min
|Dana
|1
|LaTiese Reed
|7 min
|Yep
|9
|Vanderburgh Co Sheriff's Office
|8 min
|Employee
|4
|Body found
|13 min
|qwerty
|83
|jay krohn why he aint dead yet?
|26 min
|malcom
|1
|Crystal "CL" Dunbar
|30 min
|Toti
|48
|hood rats fightin at mall
|35 min
|Clara
|29
|muder woodland park
|3 hr
|mom
|43
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC