Coroner: 18-Year-Old Shot in the Head

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office release the autopsy results on Tuesday night in the death investigation at an Evansville apartment complex on Monday. Steve Lockyear reports 18-year-old Calab Luckett of Newburgh died from a single gunshot to the head.

