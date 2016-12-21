CMOE Celebrates Happy Noon Year'sFriday, December 30You may already...

CMOE Celebrates Happy Noon Year'sFrid...

CMOE Celebrates Happy Noon Year's

You may already have plans for yourself this New Year's Eve, but what about your kids? Many children aren't able to stay up late enough to watch the ball drop in Times Square, so the Children's Museum of Evansville is offering a special event. The "Happy Noon Year's Party" allows families to celebrate the day with fun activities at the museum.

