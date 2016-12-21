Christmas for the HomelessTuesday, December 20Partnering to bring a...
Partnering to bring a meal and blanket packages to area homeless, HIS Safe Haven Ministries and Holy Smokes are asking for the community's help. Tammy France is with HIS and says the idea started out as just passing out blankets, socks, gloves, and other items to homeless in areas they had seen them staying around Thanksgiving.
