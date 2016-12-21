Christmas for the HomelessTuesday, De...

Christmas for the HomelessTuesday, December 20Partnering to bring a...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

Partnering to bring a meal and blanket packages to area homeless, HIS Safe Haven Ministries and Holy Smokes are asking for the community's help. Tammy France is with HIS and says the idea started out as just passing out blankets, socks, gloves, and other items to homeless in areas they had seen them staying around Thanksgiving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Josh Boyd Jourdan Dabbs (Feb '16) 15 min Knowledge is power 22
Daisy at lucky lady 42 min smh 22
Niki Long 48 min RecentBookings 2
Abby Rice 50 min Dumb worthless hoe 34
Nicole M 1 hr bruiser 8
hannah williams 2 hr lol 1
Cathy Goad HOAX 3 hr Real 9
house ransacked 3 hr Cathy 43
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,726

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC