Boonville student killed in wrong-way...

Boonville student killed in wrong-way crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

Deputies say 15-year-old Skylar Robinson-Williamson was traveling with two friends. Their car was hit by an SUV that was going the wrong-way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Josh Boyd Jourdan Dabbs (Feb '16) 16 min Knowledge is power 22
Daisy at lucky lady 43 min smh 22
Niki Long 49 min RecentBookings 2
Abby Rice 51 min Dumb worthless hoe 34
Nicole M 1 hr bruiser 8
hannah williams 2 hr lol 1
Cathy Goad HOAX 3 hr Real 9
house ransacked 4 hr Cathy 43
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,742

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC