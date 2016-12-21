Authorities: Man dies after fall into paint vat in Indiana
The Vanderburgh County coroner's office says Joseph R. Ward of Newburgh was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday at Red Spot Paint in Evansville. The fire department says it responded to a report that a person had fallen into a vat.
