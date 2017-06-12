Winter's icy reception
ON THIN ICE: Ballarat City deputy mayor Mark Harris says council expects huge interest from the community when an ice skating rink returns to Armstrong Street South. Picture: Jeremy Bannister Armstrong Street will become a winter dream when an ice skating rink returns for the school holidays from July 1. The rink will pop-up between Ballarat Town Hall and Myer, with road closures in the area in force until the city's winter festival ends on July 26. Ballarat deputy mayor Mark Harris said the festival and ice skating rink were deliberately targeted to benefit residents in the municipality, rather than tourists from further away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dad
|2
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|3
|Seth Kauffman, my warning to the ladies. (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|2
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|1
|Judge sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Craphater
|2
|single women 18-35 gotta see!!!# (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Matayoniko
|1
|Mtn.View Mo. (Jun '09)
|Jan '16
|Matayoniko
|4
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC