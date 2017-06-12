Winter's icy reception

ON THIN ICE: Ballarat City deputy mayor Mark Harris says council expects huge interest from the community when an ice skating rink returns to Armstrong Street South. Picture: Jeremy Bannister Armstrong Street will become a winter dream when an ice skating rink returns for the school holidays from July 1. The rink will pop-up between Ballarat Town Hall and Myer, with road closures in the area in force until the city's winter festival ends on July 26. Ballarat deputy mayor Mark Harris said the festival and ice skating rink were deliberately targeted to benefit residents in the municipality, rather than tourists from further away.

