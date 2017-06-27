Motorcyclist, 33, killed in crash at mouth of Weber Canyon
A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he tried to light a cigarette while traveling west on I-84, Utah Highway Patrol reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dad
|2
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|3
|Seth Kauffman, my warning to the ladies. (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|2
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|1
|Judge sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Craphater
|2
|single women 18-35 gotta see!!!# (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Matayoniko
|1
|Mtn.View Mo. (Jun '09)
|Jan '16
|Matayoniko
|4
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC