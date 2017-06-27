Motorcyclist, 33, killed in crash at ...

Motorcyclist, 33, killed in crash at mouth of Weber Canyon

A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he tried to light a cigarette while traveling west on I-84, Utah Highway Patrol reported.

