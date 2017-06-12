Gallery ablaze in yellow look

Gallery ablaze in yellow look

FRESH: The Bones Building, which is part of the Art Gallery of Ballarat, on Lydiard Street North, has been repainted. Picture: Kate Healy A fresh paint job on a historic Lydiard Street North building has brought a bright, new look to Art Gallery of Ballarat.

