Camp Guernsey a two-week home for 1,000+ Wyoming soldiers
CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Wyo. - It was a busy few weeks this June at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center and for most of the Wyoming Army National Guard's soldiers as they bivouacked, maneuvered and communicated throughout the almost 80,000-acre facility polishing their warfighting skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dad
|2
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|3
|Seth Kauffman, my warning to the ladies. (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|2
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|1
|Judge sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Craphater
|2
|single women 18-35 gotta see!!!# (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Matayoniko
|1
|Mtn.View Mo. (Jun '09)
|Jan '16
|Matayoniko
|4
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC