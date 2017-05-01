Wyoming Highway Patrol makes drug arrests, finds missing man as part of national crime crackdown
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers made arrests and seized over 250 pounds of illegal drugs along Interstate 80 as part of a larger nationwide operation to crack down on crime. According to the Casper Star Tribune , nearly 250 pounds of marijuana and 16 pounds of methamphetamine were seized along I-80 from April 10 to April 15. Highway Patrol K-9 teams monitored the interstate over the 5-day period from Cheyenne to Evanston and stopped 982 vehicles.
