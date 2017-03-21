Push for councils' alliance

Councillor Mark Harris is pushing for an official alliance between councils to tackle major issues in the state's south-west LEAD ROLE: Ballarat deputy-mayor Mark Harris is calling for a stronger ties between regional councils to tackle major issues and services in the state's south-west. BALLARAT deputy mayor Mark Harris has challenged regional councils to form an official alliance to tackle major issues in the state's south-west.

