VIDEO & PICTURES: Councillors and MP ...

VIDEO & PICTURES: Councillors and MP try out new Cotswold 'Boris Bikes' in Cirencester

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard

COUNCILLORS and local MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown were seen riding around Cirencester in the new 'Boris Bikes' of the Cotswolds An easy-to-use bicycle hire scheme by Bainton Bikes has been launched and will be operating in Cirencester, Tetbury, Moreton-in-Marsh and Cheltenham. Using smart phones, users are able to rent a bike from convenient locations for however long they wish and can park their bikes without the need for a docking station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dad 2
Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ex victim 3
Seth Kauffman, my warning to the ladies. (Jul '15) Feb '16 Ex victim 2
Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ex victim 1
Judge sanderson (Feb '16) Feb '16 Craphater 2
single women 18-35 gotta see!!!# (Jan '16) Jan '16 Matayoniko 1
Mtn.View Mo. (Jun '09) Jan '16 Matayoniko 4
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Evanston, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC