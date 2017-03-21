VIDEO & PICTURES: Councillors and MP try out new Cotswold 'Boris Bikes' in Cirencester

COUNCILLORS and local MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown were seen riding around Cirencester in the new 'Boris Bikes' of the Cotswolds An easy-to-use bicycle hire scheme by Bainton Bikes has been launched and will be operating in Cirencester, Tetbury, Moreton-in-Marsh and Cheltenham. Using smart phones, users are able to rent a bike from convenient locations for however long they wish and can park their bikes without the need for a docking station.

