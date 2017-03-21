21 homes on Humpty Dumps could save 'greater part' of beloved site in future says Cirencester mayor
THE Mayor of Cirencester has said accepting fresh plans for a significantly reduced 21-home development on the Humpty Dumps could save the "greater part" of the beloved site in future. At a town council planning meeting last Thursday, Mayor Mark Harris weighed up the possible benefits of the new plans, with developers having assured him the remainder of the land would be gifted back to the town.
