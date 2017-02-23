WYDOT rejects bids to improve 89 betw...

WYDOT rejects bids to improve 89 between Hoback Jct. and Jackson

8 hrs ago

The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced today that it has rejected all bids for the reconstruction of almost 4 miles of road between Hoback Junction and Jackson in Teton County. WYDOT says project plans and specifications will be revised and the project re-advertised.

