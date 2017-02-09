Penny Smith at The Waterloo car park in Cirencester
PLANS to build a multi-storey car park at a site overlooked by a number of homes, including sheltered housing for the elderly, have been condemned by residents. Cotswold District Council 's parking demand project board unanimously agreed to seek funding from the council earlier this month for decked parking at the Waterloo car park in Cirencester town centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dad
|2
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|3
|Seth Kauffman, my warning to the ladies. (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|2
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|1
|Judge sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Craphater
|2
|single women 18-35 gotta see!!!# (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Matayoniko
|1
|Mtn.View Mo. (Jun '09)
|Jan '16
|Matayoniko
|4
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC