Long battle to save beloved Humpty Du...

Long battle to save beloved Humpty Dumps in Cirencester from being...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard

Residents and councillors opposed to the possible housing development on the Humpty Dumps in Cirencester near Bowling Green Road in 2015 THE long battle to save the beloved Humpty Dumps in Cirencester from being built on may be continuing into 2017 as a new application for 21 homes on the land has been submitted. Residents have been fighting against development on the grassy area between The Whiteway and Bowling Green Avenue ever since Baylight Properties proposed to build 100 houses there in January 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dad 2
Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ex victim 3
Seth Kauffman, my warning to the ladies. (Jul '15) Feb '16 Ex victim 2
Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ex victim 1
Judge sanderson (Feb '16) Feb '16 Craphater 2
single women 18-35 gotta see!!!# (Jan '16) Jan '16 Matayoniko 1
Mtn.View Mo. (Jun '09) Jan '16 Matayoniko 4
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Evanston, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC