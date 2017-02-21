Long battle to save beloved Humpty Dumps in Cirencester from being...

Residents and councillors opposed to the possible housing development on the Humpty Dumps in Cirencester near Bowling Green Road in 2015 THE long battle to save the beloved Humpty Dumps in Cirencester from being built on may be continuing into 2017 as a new application for 21 homes on the land has been submitted. Residents have been fighting against development on the grassy area between The Whiteway and Bowling Green Avenue ever since Baylight Properties proposed to build 100 houses there in January 2010.

