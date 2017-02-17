Castle Street in Cirencester before i...

Castle Street in Cirencester before it became a one-way road

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard

THE town centre scheme in Cirencester will collapse if a disputed one-way road is made two-way again, a councillor said in a discussion about the regeneration scheme. Cricklade Street and Castle Street in Cirencester has been hot topic in the town ever since a 12-year-old boy was involved in a minor collision with a car.

