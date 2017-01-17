Utah avalanche closes US Highway 89 near Idaho line
An avalanche in the mountains of northern Utah has closed U.S. Highway 89 in Logan Canyon near Beaver Mountain about 3 miles south of the Idaho line. State transportation officials say the avalanche blocked the highway Wednesday just west of the Beaver Mountain turn-off at State Road 243.
