Utah avalanche closes US Highway 89 n...

Utah avalanche closes US Highway 89 near Idaho line

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: The Progress

An avalanche in the mountains of northern Utah has closed U.S. Highway 89 in Logan Canyon near Beaver Mountain about 3 miles south of the Idaho line. State transportation officials say the avalanche blocked the highway Wednesday just west of the Beaver Mountain turn-off at State Road 243.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dad 2
Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ex victim 3
Seth Kauffman, my warning to the ladies. (Jul '15) Feb '16 Ex victim 2
Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ex victim 1
Judge sanderson (Feb '16) Feb '16 Craphater 2
single women 18-35 gotta see!!!# (Jan '16) Jan '16 Matayoniko 1
Mtn.View Mo. (Jun '09) Jan '16 Matayoniko 4
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Evanston, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,057,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC