US-89 closes due to avalanche in Logan Canyon
U.S. Highway 89 through Logan Canyon is closed off due to an avalanche that has blocked the highway just west of the Beaver Mountain turn-off . "Cache Valley-bound, and/or Bear Lake or Wyoming area residents may use SR-30 to SR-16 to Wyoming 89 to I-84 at Evanston, Wyoming to travel to and from the area east of the avalanche," the Utah Department of Transportation said.
