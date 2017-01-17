Mitsubishi Rayon buying Wyoming carbon fiber plant from SGL Group
Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. is acquiring a carbon fiber plant in Evanston, Wyo., from SGL Group, in order to expand its North American business in that material.
