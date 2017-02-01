Court dismisses Capitol Square Projec...

Court dismisses Capitol Square Project suit against legislative leadership

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: KGWN

Laramie County District Court Judge Catherine Rogers has dismissed the lawsuit over the Capitol Square Project filed last year against Gov. Matt Mead and legislative leadership by former Rep. Gerald Gay and Evanston resident Karl Allred. "We are happy with Judge Rodgers' ruling on the Capitol Square Project case," said Wyoming Senate President Eli Bebout.

