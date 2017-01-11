Council extends 'free after three' Cirencester parking scheme until end of March
A FREE parking scheme in Cirencester, originally due to end next month, has been extended until March 31 by Cotswold District Council . The 'free after 3' scheme was implemented by CDC in December 2015 at its Brewery and Forum car parks, originally for three months only.
